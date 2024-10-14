WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WSVN) – A Miami man was found guilty of murder for killing his co-driver for a trucking company and leaving the body near an interstate in Indiana in 2022, authorities said.

Miguel Ibarguren, 44, was convicted by a White County jury of killing 63-year-old Aristides Garcia, of Los Angeles, whose body was found in a ditch along Interstate 65, Indiana State Police said. Both men worked as co-drivers for a national trucking company.

According to authorities, on March 8, 2022, Garcia’s body was discovered near a highway mile marker after he was reported missing by their employer when the semi-truck was located without him.

Authorities ruled the death a homicide following an autopsy.

Ibarguren was arrested days later in Arlington, Texas, after an extensive investigation by Indiana State Police, which included assistance from multiple state and local agencies.

Ibarguren’s sentencing is scheduled for next month.

