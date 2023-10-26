WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A group of 10 students from Miami Carol City Senior High School embarked on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., and received an extraordinary “White House welcome” as they witnessed history in the making.

The students said this experience has been more than they could ask for and being in D.C. on the same day a new house speaker was elected, is something they could never learn in the classroom.

“I can’t believe all of the new connections I’ve made with the people I haven’t met before I left from Miami, Florida. I am very excited to meet the leader of our country,” said Keon Francis, one of the students who visited the White House.

The students had the unique opportunity to visit D.C. as President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his first lady to the White House during their official visit to the United States. The event marked a celebration of the enduring alliance between Australia and the U.S.

“Welcome to the White House, welcome to the Oval Office,” said President Biden as he sat with Prime Minister Albanese.

“It is a great honor for me to be here as Australia’s prime minister,” responded the diplomat.

The Australian Prime Minister, who is on a diplomatic mission in the U.S., had previously met with various companies and paid his respects at Arlington National Cemetery earlier in the week.

For these students from Miami, this visit to our nation’s capital is an experience they will never forget.

“It’s been a really cool experience to get to do stuff you’ve never done before,” said Sophia Nodares, another student on the memorable trip.

This was something, a page for the book that we will never be able to teach from the books, but we can now show them in real life and in real time, what that really looks like,” said Dr. Bridget McKinney, Principal of Miami Carol City Senior High School.

She said she couldn’t be prouder of this unique opportunity her students had.

“This was history today,” she explained. “As a principal, this is one of those etched moments that they will never forget.”

The fall weather and scenic beauty of Washington, D.C., left a lasting impression on the students, especially considering their South Florida roots.

