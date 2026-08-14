MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A local police officer has been arrested and accused of out-of-state fraud-related charges.

Miami Shores Police Detective Shmueal Mauda, 36, was taken into custody by Davie Police on Thursday, according to court records.

He faced a judge on Friday for five counts of theft and one count of identity theft out of Washington state.

The officer’s brother, Elisha, was also arrested on similar charges.

Shmueal has since been fired without pay by the Miami Shores Police Department.

Both are expected to be extradited to Washington.

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