VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Seaquarium announced the passing of Sundance, one of its beloved dolphins, expressing deep sadness over the loss. Sundance had been a resident of the aquarium for over 30 years.

In a statement released on X, the Seaquarium shared, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sundance [Wednesday] after precursors of illness yesterday. Our hearts are with the trainers and medical staff who unconditionally cared for him for more than 30 years.”

Sundance gained public attention in April 2022 when an incident during the Flipper Dolphin Show involved the dolphin attacked a trainer. Following an investigation, the Seaquarium attributed the incident to the trainer accidentally scratching Sundance with her hand, causing him to break away from the routine.

The aquarium has faced challenges in recent times, losing Lolita, an orca whale, to illness earlier in 2023 after 53 years in captivity. Furthermore, the US Department of Agriculture issued a notice, citing concerns about the park’s ability to care for its animals, and Miami-Dade County issued a notice of default for late rent, along with a notice of violations.

The passing of Sundance adds to the challenges faced by the Miami Seaquarium in what has been a difficult year.

