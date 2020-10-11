Miami rescue team deployed to Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta

(WSVN) - South Florida has answered the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

The City of Miami Florida Task Force 2 was activated to send a team of 45 rescuers to Lake Charles, Louisiana, which was hit by Hurricane Laura six weeks prior.

The team already went to work Saturday performing wellness checks and helping people back to their homes in a neighborhood that has been hit hard by floods brought on the two hurricanes.

