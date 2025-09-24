MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami loves to dine out, and it’s costing diners.

According to a new global survey, Miamians are paying more per meal to eat out than anywhere else in the country.

The study ranked more than 175 cities worldwide based on the average cost of dining out, as well as the price of coffee and beer against local wages earned.

The Magic City landed 72nd overall, worse than any other U.S. city.

A mid-range three course meal costs about $60 a person.

The most affordable U.S. cities to dine in are Dallas, Denver and Houston.

