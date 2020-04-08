Miami officials considering hotels as potential hospitals

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials are inspecting a pair of hotels to see if they can be re-purposed during the pandemic.

The Red Roof Inn next to Miami International Airport and the Doral Inn and Suites at Northwest 12th street and 82nd avenue are being looked at closely.

County officials hope to use the Red Roof Inn as a place for the homeless to stay.

The Doral Inn and Suites would be used by first responders and other medical workers on the front lines.

