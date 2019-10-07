Miami officer becomes 1st female chief for Georgia county

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A veteran of Miami-Dade’s police department has become a Georgia county’s first female police chief.

News outlets report Mirtha V. Ramos will step into the role for the DeKalb County police department on Nov. 4.

Today, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond appointed Mirtha V. Ramos as the 1st female chief of the DeKalb County PD. Effective Nov. 4, Ramos will lead nearly 800 sworn police officers & 110 civilian employees. Ramos is a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade PD. Welcome, chief! #DKPD pic.twitter.com/yRM5FzS8G0 — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 3, 2019

Ramos has worked at the Florida department for 22 years and has held several roles, including division chief, major and captain. A statement by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says Ramos oversaw more than 1,000 employees in four police districts while in Florida.

As chief of the Georgia department, Ramos will lead about 800 sworn police officers and about 110 civilian employees. She’ll also oversee the department’s $95.1 million budget. She’s replacing Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin, who has acted as the chief since former chief James Conroy retired in April.

