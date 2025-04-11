MIAMI (WSVN) - A 21-year-old Miami man who used social media to threaten a mass shooting at a New Jersey high school prom has pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats, federal prosecutors said.

Onil Compres Rodriguez admitted during a change of plea hearing this week that he sent a series of direct messages on April 30, 2024, threatening to “kill everyone” attending a junior prom in New Jersey scheduled for May 2, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The messages, sent to social media accounts including those belonging to schools, also read, “They should never have hurt me,” “Wear your bulletproof vests there will be a lot of blood hahaha,” and “See you on May 2 at the junior prom . . . I will be charged for the damage they did to me,” the DOJ said.

Prosecutors said the Compres Rodriguez also included two images: one of a prom invitation and another showing three firearms and ammunition.

The threats were reported to law enforcement, who traced them back to Compres Rodriguez.

On the day of the prom, authorities discovered he had booked a flight from Miami International Airport to Newark, New Jersey. He was arrested upon arrival in Newark.

Compres Rodriguez faces up to five years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Miami on June 25.

