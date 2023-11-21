MIAMI (WSVN) - Another Miami man was found guilty for his role in the Jan. 6 Insurrection.

Gabriel Garcia was convicted of civil disorder and obstruction of an official government proceeding.

He’s a former member of the extremist group the Proud Boys and once sat on the Miami-Dade Republican Executive Committee.

Garcia got into confrontations with police officers during the capitol riots back in 2021 and helped others storm into the building. He also posted a video where he was heard taunting then Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

He’s expected to be sentenced in March and faces up to 25 years in prison and possible financial penalties.

