NEW MARKET, Md. (WSVN) – A Miami man has been arrested in connection with the August murders of a couple in Maryland, authorities said.

David Phillip Turner, 33, was taken into custody Saturday in Fort Lauderdale by local police and FBI agents, in coordination with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Turner faces charges in the fatal shootings of Crimea Malita Baker and Sean Antoine Lange.

The murders occurred on Aug. 25 in New Market, Maryland. Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Mandalong Court after receiving a call about a shooting.

According to the FCSO, when deputies arrived, they found Baker and Lange dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom. Four children were inside the home at the time of the murders and were unharmed, FCSO said.

Turner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and firearm-related offenses. Authorities said the killings were targeted and domestic-related. He is being held at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Jail and awaits extradition to Maryland.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with multiple agencies to bring closure to this case,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “The public can now be confident that the person responsible has been apprehended.”

Turner’s arrest involved assistance from the Miami Beach Police Department, Miami-Dade Police Department and Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

