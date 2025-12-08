NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat player Terry Rozier pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he helped gamblers placing bets on his performance in NBA games.

The 31-year-old point guard formally entered the plea during his arraignment in Brooklyn federal court on federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say Rozier conspired with friends to help them win bets on his performance in a March 2023 game when he played for the Charlotte Hornets.

Rozier was released on $3 million bond secured by his home in Florida. He was also instructed by Magistrate Judge Clay Kaminsky not to gamble, have firearms or to have any contact with victims, co-defendants and witnesses in the case.

Rozier additionally surrendered his passport and was restricted to traveling between Florida, Ohio and New York unless granted prior approval.

Rozier, who was wearing a gray suit, didn’t speak in court other than to answer the judge’s “yes” or “no” questions.

He was expected to join his five other co-defendants, their lawyers and prosecutors for a pretrial hearing later Monday.

Rozier previously appeared before a federal judge in Orlando on Oct. 23, when prosecutors first announced the indictment.

One of his lawyers, Jim Trusty, denied the charges at the time, saying the Ohio native was “not a gambler” and “looks forward to winning this fight.”

More than 30 people have been arrested in the sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional sports, including several Mafia figures. Portland Trail Blazers coach and NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups has pleaded not guilty in a separate scheme to fix high-stakes, Mafia-backed illegal poker games.

Prosecutors say Rozier informed the bettors that he intended to leave the game against the New Orleans Pelicans early with a supposed injury, allowing gamblers to place wagers earning them tens of thousands of dollars.

Rozier played the first nine minutes and 36 seconds of the game before leaving, citing a foot issue. He did not play again that season.

The other NBA figure ensnared in the investigation is Damon Jones, who pleaded not guilty last month to charges he provided sports bettors with nonpublic information about injuries to stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis while serving as an unofficial assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2022-2023 season. Jones, a former NBA player, is also indicted along with Billups and others in the separate poker scheme.

Both Billups and Rozier have been placed on unpaid leave from their teams as their court cases play out.

Rozier has earned about $160 million over a 10-year NBA career. He was a first-round pick for the Boston Celtics in 2015 after starring at the University of Louisville. Charlotte traded him to the Heat last year.

