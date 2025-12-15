MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat have teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to help Jamaica rebound from tragedy in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane.

The basketball team on Sunday with Carnival and the nonprofit Direct Relief to pack up 24 pallets of critical medical supplies at PortMiami to be shipped to Jamaica.

The $1 million donation includes hygiene kits, medical items and other essential goods. It was all loaded onto the Carnival Horizon” to be taken to Ocho Rios, where it will arrive later next week

“We all come together, you know, to try to figure out ways that we can help, our fans in the Caribbean,” said former Heat player Alonzo Mourning.

“There’s still continuing need, so we do encourage our fans, we do encourage South Florida to continue to support by visiting DirectRelief.org/supportJamaica and please make your donations there,” said Miami Heat representative Ralph Leon.

Their effort is part of a huge humanitarian response to deliver a total of 68 tons of aid to the island in the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s path of destruction.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.