Miami-Dade Superintendent Carvalho turns down NYC schools chancellor position

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has decided not to accept the position as New York City’s schools chancellor.

Carvalho was reportedly offered the position to head the largest school district in the country on Wednesday. He officially declined the offer Thursday during an emergency meeting by the Miami-Dade School Board.

Thursday morning’s emergency meeting was held “to discuss the stability of the executive management leadership” following reports that Carvalho was considering the job.

After two recesses, Carvalho finally came forward to announce his decision.

“I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement and a pact I have with the children of Miami,” Carvalho said during the meeting. “I am making a decision and announcing a decision today, after speaking with the honorable Mayor Bill de Blasio, that I shall remain in Miami-Dade as your superintendent.”

Upon making his announcement, Carvalho was greeted with a standing ovation.

However, Carvalho’s announcement did not sit well with everyone.

Eric Phillips, the press secretary for de Blasio took to Twitter to voice his disappointment with Carvalho’s decision.

“Carvalho backed out. He won’t be coming to NYC. There is…never a dull moment in our great city,” Phillips tweeted.

“He was a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged,” Phillips said in a following tweet. “Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him?”

Carvalho backed out. He won't be coming to NYC. There is…never a dull moment in our great city. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

He was a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him? — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

As chancellor of New York City schools, Carvalho would have overseen 1,800 schools, which are responsible for educating 1.1 million students. By comparison, Miami-Dade Schools has approximately 350,000 students in 460 schools, and is the country’s fourth-largest school system.

Carvalho has already been the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools for the last 10 years.

