DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and cold case detectives are intensifying efforts to locate Jorge Walter Nuñez Paz, a fugitive accused of murdering his wife and young daughter in 1985, as well as committing multiple counts of sexual battery on his two older daughters.

Paz Nuñez, believed to be between 74 and 75 years old, has been on the run for decades after these severe allegations surfaced. On Tuesday, a news conference was held where detectives and the two surviving daughters of Paz Nuñez hope to shine a light on this crime so the community can help locate this criminal.

“It’s not right that people have been affected by this, have lost their lives, and he’s just out there walking on the streets” said Gloria Hampton, one of Paz Nuñez’s victims and daughter. “If you find him and you know where he’s at, turn him in. You’re doing society a favor.”

The police released a flyer during the conference containing recent photographs and information about Nuñez Paz, who also goes by the aliases Raphael Guzman. He was last known to have been deported to Peru in 2004 and is considered armed and dangerous.

“We do believe that once he was deported, he obviously made it back to Peru. There was some activity from him in 2020. What that is was very minimal but his address did surface with a picture,” said Miami-Dade Cold Case Detective Jonathan Grossman.

The fugitive also served time, police said, for sexually abusing a friend of his daughters.

Nuñez Paz faces charges including two counts of second-degree murder related to the deaths of his wife and three-year-old biological daughter, along with seven counts of sexual battery on a minor.

The detectives are widely spreading this information widely, including in Boston where Nuñez Paz has relatives, and in Peru where he was last seen. The case has also been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” to maximize exposure and aid in his capture.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Nuñez Paz’s whereabouts to contact Detective Grossman at (305) 471-2400 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

