(WSVN) - A promising new COVID-19 treatment could soon be coming to South Florida now that it has been officially approved.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s pill to treat COVID-19.

The drugmaker said thousands will be shipped out as early as December for high-risk patients.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county is working to make the pill available at testing sites.

Pfizer said the pill cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by 89%.

