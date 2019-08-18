Miami-Dade doctor dies after falling from cliff in Ibiza

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade doctor’s vacation in Spain took a tragic turn after he fell off a cliff.

Friends of Dr. Daniel Sirovich said he was on a hiking tour with his fiancee in Ibiza when he tried to take a picture and somehow lost his footing and fell to his death. He was 34 years old.

Loved ones said Sirovich was a resident at Kendall Regional Medical Center, preparing to be a doctor at an intensive care trauma unit.

As of Monday morning, his body remained in Spain. His family is working to have it transported back home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

