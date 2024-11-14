MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-bound flight traveling from Europe was forced to make a U-turn at the Canadian border after suffering from severe turbulence.

The flight took off from Stockholm and was due to land in Miami at 5:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for Scandinavian Airlines said the turbulence began whilst traveling over Greenland.

Officials decided to turn the aircraft holding 254 passengers back to a base in Copenhagen, where it is expected to carry out a comprehensive investigation.

Passengers are expected to be put on the first available flight to Miami on Friday.

The cause of the turbulence, as well as how many were injured during the duration, are currently unknown.

