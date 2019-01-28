Miami-based Venezuelan Consular Officer throws support behind interim president

A Miami-based Venezuelan Consular Officer has become the latest foreign service officer to throw her support behind Interim President Juan Guaidó.

Scarlett Salazar is urging others to join her in forcing new elections.

The top U.S. Representative in Caracas has been meeting with officials of President Nicolas Maduro’s government to try to ease heightened tensions.

“[The United States have] declared Nicolas Maduro illegitimate,” John R. Bolton, the U.S. National Security Advisor, said. “This action was a statement that the people of Venezuela have had enough oppression, corruption and economic hardship.”

The Trump administration said, Monday afternoon, that the U.S. will block $7 billion in assets of Venezuela’s state-run oil company.

The news comes as Venezuela’s diplomats worldwide are being asked to choose sides in a high-stakes battle over the country’s leadership.

