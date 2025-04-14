MIAMI (WSVN) - Christians around the world marked the start of Holy Week with Palm Sunday, and South Florida was no exception..

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated Sunday’s Mass at The Cathedral of St. Mary along Northwest Second Avenue.

The service began with the traditional blessing of the palms, which signify Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

In Vatican City, Pope Francis attended service at St. Peter’s Square.

The 88 year-old was not wearing nasal tubes for supplemental oxygen, as he has recently, following his battle with double pneumonia.

The Vatican said it is waiting to share what role Francis will play in Holy Week events leading up to Easter.

