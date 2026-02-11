(WSVN) - Lyft is giving parents a new, safe way to get their kids where they need to go through teen accounts.

The company launched Lyft Teen, a new ride-sharing option for teenagers.

Parents with a verified Lyft account can create teen profiles and track their child’s live location.

Lyft said only drivers who meet the highest standards will be allowed to transport teens.

The new service is now available in more than 200 locations across the United States, including Miami.

