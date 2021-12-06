MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the U.S. prepares to enforce stricter travel requirements in an effort to combat COVID-19 and its new variant, travelers flying in and out of South Florida airports are greeting the safety measures with mixed emotions.

The Biden administration is scheduled to impose a new rule requiring international travelers to show a negative COVID test just one day before their flight.

Officials urge these travelers to view their check-in as a 24-hour process, beginning with taking the coronavirus test, in order to make their window and show those negative results.

The new rule, expected to go into effect on Monday, narrows the test window from three days to one.

With the busy holiday travel season underway and the omicron variant reported in at least 20 countries, including the U.S., the White House is moving quickly in an effort to slow down the virus’ spread.

Travelers at Miami International Airport who spoke with 7News on Sunday have questions, to say the least.

“Even when fully vaccinated?” asked one traveler.

That is the case. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the tighter testing timeline applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers alike.

Some passengers said they’re on board for the tighter test window.

“It’s fine, it’s OK, because you need to get protected and protect others. It’s a good measure,” said traveler Daniel Pierda.

But frequent flyer Keli Oliver view the change as yet another obstacle in her busy itinerary.

“It does make sense. However, it’s pretty inconvenient for everyone trying to travel and get that done when you’re trying to pack and head for your flight,” she said.

Meanwhile, scientists are studying how well current vaccines protect against the omicron variant.

Speaking with Fox News Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy asked people to remain aware and cautious this holiday season.

“I do think it’s a reason for us to not necessarily panic, but just to be more vigilant, and to recognize that the precautions that we have been talking about for the last year or so are all the more important now than ever​,” he said.

Face coverings will be required at airports across the country until at least March 2022.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

