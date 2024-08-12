Planning an early morning departure? You might want to reconsider flying out of Miami International Airport.

According to a report by travel company Upgraded Points, MIA was ranked the worst airport for early morning flights, with more than 30% of flights delayed by at least seven minutes.

Salt Lake City International and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta also ranked poorly for early departures.

On the flip side, Cleveland Hopkins International was named the best airport for early morning flights before 8 a.m., with just 14% of flights delayed by an average of only four minutes.

Kansas City International and Southwest Florida International also ranked among the top three for timely departures.

