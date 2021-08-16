MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re looking for a cheap international flight, you may not have to search far from home.

Scott’s Cheap Flights recently released a list of the best and worst U.S. airports for cheap international flights in 2021.

Coming in at number one was John F. Kennedy International Airport while Newark Liberty International Airport and O’Hare International Airport tied for second place.

Los Angeles International Airport came in fourth while Washington Dulles International Airport came in fifth place.

Miami International Airport came in sixth place. According to a team of flight experts who conducted the study, MIA offers direct flights to over 100 international destinations in more than 60 countries.

