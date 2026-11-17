MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Following a rough few days filled with one disruption after another, air travelers in South Florida and across the country are beginning to encounter a decrease in flight delays and cancellations.

The lines at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning were significantly lower than on Monday, not to mention a messy weekend for air travel, after Friday’s nationwide ground stop and United Airlines’ systemwide technology outage on Monday left thousands of people stranded.

Travelers told 7News they are just hoping for a return to normal and a reprieve from the flight frustrations.

MIA saw fewer delays on its departure boards, a welcome change after days of travel headaches.

That doesn’t mean the headaches are over, especially for travelers who are still trying to get home after Friday’s ground stop.

“Airports are not ready for a disaster like this. Maybe they can provide some blankets or – we got one bottle of water, and since Saturday morning, we’re still here,” said traveler Lilith Mnatsakanyan.

Just as things appear to be getting back on track, another setback came Monday, this time for United Airlines. The tech outage caused delays for departing flights.

The pilots’ union said the problem affected several systems, including critical aircraft weight information needed before takeoff. The disruption lasted roughly 90 minutes before the airline resolved the issue.

A spokesperson for United said flights already in the air were not affected, and there was no indication of a cyber attack.

The latest trouble came just days after the nationwide ground stop, which left thousands of travelers dealing with delays, cancellations and unexpected expenses.

“They told us they didn’t have any flights for us until Sunday, so we literally hopped on a road. We drove 18 hours to Miami,” said traveler Taiyana Dixon. “We made it here Saturday around like 6 p.m.”

But Tuesday at MIA, things appeared to be moving in the right direction, and with the busy Thanksgiving travel rush just days ahead, passengers are hoping the worst of the disruptions are finally behind them.

“Hopefully I can just make it home to my family,” said Dixon.

Travelers continue to hope is that everything will return to normal and stay that way, as millions are expected to take the skies once again heading into next week.

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