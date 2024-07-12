SAN FRANCISCO (WSVN) – An American Airlines flight bound for South Florida was evacuated at San Francisco International Airport after the crew reported smoke in the cabin while taxiing to the gate.

American Airlines Flight 2045 was scheduled to leave SFO at 12:17 p.m. PST on Friday and land at Miami International Airport at 8:58 p.m. EST.

But the aircraft never got off the ground because passengers reported smoke in the cabin prior to takeoff.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded, and passengers were transported to the terminal.

Three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, but none of them required medical transport.

The flight is scheduled to take off from SFO Friday evening, but it’s unclear whether or not that will happen.

