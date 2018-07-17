MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims to avoid liability

LAS VEGAS (WSVN) — MGM Resorts International is suing over 1,000 victims of the shooting in Las Vegas in an effort to avoid being held liable.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the company, which owns Mandalay Bay and the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue, is saying they cannot be held liable for the Oct. 1 shooting which left 58 people dead and 851 injured.

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay onto people attending the music festival before he took his own life.

MGM is citing a 2002 federal act that waives liability for a company that uses “anti-terrorism” services that can help prevent or respond to mass violence. They claim the security vendor that was hired for the festival was certified by the Department of Homeland Security for “protecting against and responding to acts of mass injury and destruction.”

Attorney Robert Eglet, who represents several shooting victims, called the resort’s decision to file in federal court a “blatant display of judge shopping.”

“I’ve never seen a more outrageous thing, where they sue the victims in an effort to find a judge they like,” Eglet told the Las Vegas Review Journal. “It’s just really sad that they would stoop to this level.”

MGM is not seeking any money from the victims. However, they are asking a judge to dismiss future lawsuits against the company if the the act is applicable.

