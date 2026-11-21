(CNN) — Mexico’s military captured an alleged drug lord listed among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, sparking violent exchanges of gunfire in Sinaloa state on Friday that sent fans fleeing from a baseball game.

Mexico’s defense ministry said Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” who leads Guasave-based cartel the Meza-Flores criminal organization, or Los Mazatlecos, was arrested with the help of the US. CNN has approached US authorities for comment.

The operation was conducted by “elite military forces” using “stealth and surprise” to reach their target, the ministry posted on X, saying Meza-Flores was taken to Mexico City following his arrest.

Meza-Flores is “allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States,” according to an FBI wanted poster offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

He was previously indicted in 2019 for drug trafficking violations and possession of a firearm, and in 2012 for drug trafficking charges, it said.

In a 2013 statement, the US Treasury Department said the Meza-Flores cartel had been involved in “an extremely violent turf war” with the rival Sinaloa Cartel – then led by notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is now serving time in a US prison.

The operation to capture Meza-Flores sparked violent clashes on Friday between the Mexican military and armed militants in Guasave, an area known as the agricultural heart of Mexico.

The defense ministry said that authorities “came under attack with gunfire and explosives” upon initiating the operation, and that militants set up roadblocks in several municipalities near the arrest site.

Dramatic footage, verified by CNN, shows a barrage of rapid fire from what appear to be Mexican security force helicopters firing at the ground and circling over Guasave city.

Local authorities confirmed “an attack on federal personnel” in the city.

Baseball fans at the Kuroda Park stadium scrambled out of the stands as a barrage of gunfire rang out on Friday night local time, in footage geolocated by CNN.

“Get down, duck down, down, down!” one person shouted in the panic as people clambered over barriers and a baby was heard crying off-camera.

An official broadcast showed players from Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams fleeing the field mid-game.

“It’s being suspended… there’s a situation happening off the field,” the announcers inform viewers on the broadcast. “We wish first and foremost to ask God that everything is OK… there is a national security incident, it may be better for us to go to break now.”

The game, part of the 2026 Liga Mexicana – the country’s premier summer professional baseball league – began at 9:30 p.m. EST.

A local resident, running errands when the violence erupted, said private hospitals had been taken over by armed individuals, and businesses including convenience stores and gas stations were being set on fire.

“I had to take shelter inside some shops that pulled down their security shutters well before closing time,” he told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity. “People are still trapped inside.

“Just meters away from where I was, a convoy of heavily armed civilians passed by, firing shots.”

Sinaloa’s state government urged Guasave residents to stay indoors and avoid traveling on the roads, in a statement late Friday.

“Authorities from the Interagency Group have been deployed in an operation to restore order, which will be reported once the security operation concludes,” it added.

CNN has contacted a representative for the Mexican federal government, Liga Mexicana, Kuroda Park, and both baseball teams playing at the stadium Friday night for comment.

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