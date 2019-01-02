Mexican mayor gunned down after being sworn in

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The governor of Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca is condemning the slaying of a local mayor shortly after he took office.

Gov. Alejandro Murat confirmed the killing of Tlaxiaco Mayor Alejandro Aparicio Santiago via his Twitter account Tuesday. He promised a thorough investigation and said a suspect was already in custody.

Condeno enérgicamente el ataque contra el Presidente Municipal de Tlaxiaco. Solicité una exhaustiva investigación al Fiscal General y éste me informa que ya tiene detenido al probable autor del homicidio. Expreso mi pésame a los familiares y al pueblo de Tlaxiaco. — Alejandro Murat (@alejandromurat) January 1, 2019

The state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that Aparicio had just been sworn in and was headed to a meeting at city hall when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire at him. He was taken to a hospital, but died there later.

Four other people were wounded in the attack.

Tlaxiaco is the hometown of Yalitza Aparicio, star of the film “Roma.” It was not immediately known if she was related to the victim.

