Deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of a woman believed to be involved in the murder of a Hialeah man.

Authorities in Mexico announced the arrest of 27-year-old Ariely Alvarez and the safe recovery of a 5-month-old who she was traveling with.

Officials say Alvarez and 32-year-old Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez were wanted for the Aug. 3 killing of 37-year-old Daylon Fleitas Gonzalez, who was initially reported missing to the Hialeah Police Department.

Investigators at the time believed the couple fled the state along with the 5-month-old child.

The baby is now safely back in Florida.

Alvarez has been extradited back to Florida to face charges.

Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. MDSO investigators are asking if anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Alfredo Carballo Gonzalez to please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

