EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — A fire broke out in an unoccupied post-game tent outside MetLife Stadium shortly after the Jets-Bills game on Sunday.

Troopers responded to a smoke report at about 5:51 p.m. near Lot A, next to the AMEX gate. They found visible flames when they arrived.

The flames and smoke were visible for miles, and many people, including ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, posted photos and videos on social media.

No one was inside the tent.

Firefighters from the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority and the Moonachie and Carlstadt fire departments extinguished the blaze.

No other structures were damaged, and no one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

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