SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WSVN) – The title of the oldest aquarium fish has been rewritten, thanks to an Australian lungfish affectionately known as “Methuselah.”

Originally believed to be around 84 years old when she arrived at San Francisco’s Steinhart Aquarium in November 1938, recent DNA testing has pushed her remarkable age to a jaw-dropping 92 years, with the possibility of reaching an astonishing 101.

This discovery has surpassed expectations as she has outlived over 230 other fish that have shared the aquarium waters with her.

Scientists are in awe of this incredible revelation, suggesting that the world’s oldest aquarium fish is likely even older than their initial estimations.

