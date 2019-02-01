Meteor reportedly impacts western Cuban city

VINALES, Cuba (WSVN) – A small meteorite has possibly crashed near the Cuban city of Vinales, according to reports.

The National Weather Service in Key West says they have received reports of a meteor in the skies across the Florida Keys, and that it may have crashed in western Cuba, near the town of Viñales, Pinar del Río.

Here's a picture of some of the fragments from the meteor that likely exploded over the province of Pinar del Río, near the town of Viñales, Cuba. #flwx #KeyWest #FloridaKeys #meteor https://t.co/QNAEr8cEVN — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 1, 2019

Residents reported hearing an explosion, and the NWS said the meteor likely exploded.

Photos show some of the rock fragments believed to be from the meteor and video recorded from the ground shows a possible path the meteor took.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries or serious damage.

