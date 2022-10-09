(WSVN) - Meta, Facebook’s parent company, warned users their login information may be at risk.

Company officials on Saturday said that as many as 1 million people may have had their information stolen.

Meta’s researchers found more than 400 malicious Android and Apple applications designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

The company is reaching out to those who may have been affected.

