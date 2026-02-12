(WSVN) - Major social media companies are adding a teen safety rating for young users.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, along with Snapchat and TikTok will join a grading system of online standards set up by the Mental Health Coalition.

The initiative will grade each platform on their policies, tools and product features.

The grades will include: “Use Carefully,” “Partial Protection,” and “Does Not Meet Standards.”

The coalition says the system will help protect teen users on the platform and address exposure to harmful content.

