(CNN) – You’ve heard about a ‘message in a bottle,’ but what about a message in a bottle that will end up… in space?!

NASA is offering an extraordinary opportunity for space enthusiasts and poetry lovers alike to become part of its upcoming Europa Clipper mission.

In a unique initiative, the space agency is inviting the public to contribute their names to an original poem penned by acclaimed U.S. poet Ada Limón titled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa.”

Come October 2024, when the spacecraft embarks on its momentous journey, the poem adorned with the names of participants will be on board. This poetic masterpiece will traverse billions of miles to reach its ultimate destination, Jupiter’s intriguing moon, Europa.

The primary objective of the mission is to explore the potential of the vast ocean thought to exist beneath Europa’s icy crust and investigate its ability to support life.

If you wish to be part of this cosmic endeavor, make sure to submit your name before the deadline of December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The names received by this cutoff will be meticulously etched onto a microchip alongside the poem, ensuring a lasting connection between humanity and the distant realms of space.

To engage further with this remarkable project, you can sign up, read the captivating poem, and even listen to Ada Limón recite it in an animated video. Simply visit go.nasa.gov/messageinabottle for an immersive experience.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have your name reach the outer reaches of our solar system. Join NASA’s Europa Clipper mission and become part of an extraordinary cosmic legacy.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.