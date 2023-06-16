Carmaker Mercedes-Benz has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to introduce an innovative in-car voice control experience by integrating ChatGPT The collaboration aims to enhance the driving experience by integrating a voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Starting Friday, drivers can participate in the beta program through theit Mercedes Me app or simply by saying, “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program.” Users will gain access to a range of features, from requesting directions to making dinner reservations.

Mercedes-Benz said the integration of AI into vehicles marks a significant step towards leveraging technology for improved mobility and customer convenience. By harnessing the power of machine learning, Mercedes-Benz is developing new functions for its future vehicles and mobility services. These intelligent assistance systems offer drivers a unique form of individual support, made possible by AI.

With this groundbreaking update, Mercedes-Benz is bringing the future of automotive technology to the present. The partnership with Microsoft and the integration of AI voice assistants pave the way for a more connected, intelligent, and interactive driving experience.

Drivers can now rely on the power of artificial intelligence to assist them on their journeys, making everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable than ever before.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.