Mental health professionals to get some Baltimore 911 calls

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore officials will soon begin sending some 911 calls to mental health professionals instead of police.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced details of the pilot program Friday, noting that it will connect people to the care they need and allow police to focus on combating violence.

The 911 diversion pilot will be run by the city government and a behavioral health nonprofit organization and is set to begin in June.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the effort will initially focus on people with suicidal ideations and without weapons or plans to act on those thoughts. Such calls account for about 10% of 13,000 behavioral health-related calls to 911 annually, said Sunny Schnitzer, deputy mayor for public safety.

Trained staff from a vendor contracted with the city’s designated behavioral health authority will monitor the call line around the clock, Schnitzer said.

