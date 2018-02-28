Meghan Markle says she wants to focus on women’s empowerment

LONDON (AP) — Meghan Markle says she hopes to use her royal position to highlight the empowerment of women.

Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry in May, attended an event in London Wednesday alongside Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The first joint engagement by the two couples celebrated the work of the Royal Foundation, which supports charities including the Heads Together mental-health campaign and the Invictus Games for injured troops.

Markle said during a question-and-answer session that she wanted to “hit the ground running” in her royal role.

She said that with the Me Too and Time’s Up campaigns against sexual harassment, “there is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them.”

