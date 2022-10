(WSVN) - The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are nearing $500 million each.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night.

Powerball is Saturday night.

The jackpot for the Mega Millions surged to $494 million, making it the 12th-largest prize in the game’s history.

The Powerball is also high, now sitting at $454 million.

