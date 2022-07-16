(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to more than half a billion dollars after nobody drew the winning six numbers Friday night.

The next drawing is Tuesday, and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to the lottery organizers. That would rank it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots ever.

The winning numbers Friday were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15, according to the lottery’s website. The estimated jackpot was $480 million, or about $276 million in cash.

There were some winners. One ticket bought in California matched the five white balls, and 28 tickets matched the four white balls and the Mega Ball.

A total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold at all prize levels, according to the lottery.

A $20 million jackpot was last won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, according to the lottery.

Only three other jackpots have been won in 2022 — a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Even though your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, you know what they say, you can’t win if you don’t play.

