(WSVN) - The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs, and you could be one of the lucky winners.

The estimated jackpot has surpassed $600 million after no one won during Tuesday night’s drawing.

This marks the 11th time the jackpot’s gone that high since the game started in 2002.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket is $5.

The next drawing is this Friday, and the odds are one in 290 million.

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