(WSVN) - A jumbo jackpot is now up for grabs.

There was no grand prize winner for the Mega Millions on Friday night.

The amount currently stands at a whopping $489 million.

But even though there was no jackpot winner, two players walked away with a couple million dollars.

The next chance to win the big prize is Tuesday.

