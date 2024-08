(WSVN) - There was no jackpot winner for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing, and that means the grand prize for Tuesday night will grow to an estimated at $575 million.

No one has won the big prize since June 4. In fact, only two people have won the Mega Millions in 2024 to date.

By this time last year, the jackpot had been hit eight times.

