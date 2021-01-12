Mega Millions jackpot hits $625 million, 4th largest prize in game’s history

A man walks his dog past lottery signs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, displaying the recent jackpot amounts in Chicago's fames Loop. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday's Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday's Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $625 million — making it the fourth-highest jackpot in the lottery game’s history.

No ticket matched the all six numbers last Friday, meaning the next chance for a lucky winner to score the prize is Tuesday, according to a Mega Millions news release.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 in the 45 states where it’s played, plus Washington and the US Virgin Islands, Mega Millions says on its website.

The highest amount won by a Mega Millions ticket was $1.537 billion in October 2018. This is the first time since then that the jackpot has been over $600 million.

January is a big month for Mega Millions winners — 16 jackpots have been awarded during the month of January since the start of the lottery game in 2002, according to the Mega Millions website. That includes two of the top 10 Mega Millions prizes — $451 million on January 5, 2018, and $437 million on January 1, 2019.

