(WSVN) - The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is still waiting for a new winner as the total cash payout continues to grow.

No one matched all six numbers during Friday’s drawing. The jackpot has climbed to the ninth largest ever.

The new payout surged to more than $715 million, up from Friday’s jackpot of an estimated $680 million.

Mega Millions officials said the estimated cash value of the jackpot is $334.1 million.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday night.

