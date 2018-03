The Mega Millions jackpot will continue to climb.

Nobody won Tuesday night’s drawing of $390 million, the 12th largest jackpot in lottery history.

The jackpot is now estimated to be $415 million.

The next drawing will be on Friday with a cash option of $286 million.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.