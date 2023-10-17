A furry politician with a “pawsitive” campaign hopes to turn the dog house into the mayor’s house.

Anchorage residents are witnessing an unusual candidate in the mayoral race and as his owner-turned-campaign manager puts it, it’s all “paws” on deck.

Meet Meiko, the Malamute mix canine who’s running for Mayor of Anchorage. With his pawsitive campaign, this furry politician has captured the town’s attention and affection.

Robert “Ziggy” Zeigler, Meiko’s campaign manager, describes the canine candidate.

“He is very hairy and has a great disposition. Like I said, he loves to hug and he loves to give kisses,” he stated.

Meiko’s unconventional campaign has been met with enthusiasm by the community.

“Oh man, he’s a little cutie, super fluffy. Makes you want to run up and pick him up,” one resident stated.

With his dreamy blue eyes and fluffy appearance, Meiko hopes to bring people together.

“Who can say no to a fluffy dog? Both sides got to come together and pet him,” one observer remarked.

While the idea of a canine mayor may sound unconventional, in a town where dogs rule, Meiko might be the right write-in candidate for this moment.

Meiko is open to visits at his campaign office, which happens to be his owner’s home. As Zeigler playfully notes, “You can influence him; a treat will always get him to respond to you.”

With Meiko’s charming campaign and furry demeanor, it seems Anchorage residents are more than willing to embrace this “paw-litical” change.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.