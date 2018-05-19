Meet Meghan’s adorable bridal party

(CNN) — Meghan Markle entered St. George’s Chapel for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday trailed by four page boys and six bridesmaids, their heads wreathed in flower crowns.

Two of Meghan’s page boys, Brian and John Mulroney, the seven-year-old twin sons of her “dear friend,” well-known Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, accompanied her to the church in the Queen’s Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The twins held Meghan’s 16-foot long, silk tulle train as she walked up the West Steps of the chapel. They were joined by the rest of the young bridal party, who clustered behind her as she walked down the Nave, and followed her out of the church after the ceremony.

The four Pages also included Prince George, 4, oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer. The boys were wearing uniforms drawing their insignia from the Blues and Royals, an old Regiment of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

The bridesmaids included Brian and John’s sister Ivy, 4, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters, Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zalie Warren, 2, and two goddaughters of Meghan.

The silk bridesmaids’ dresses, with high-waisted with short puff sleeves, were designed by Clare Waight Keller in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris.

Florence’s cousin Grace van Cutsem was by far the most memorable bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011. Grace, Prince William’s now 10-year-old goddaughter, became the subject of internet memes after covering her ears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

One of the Mulroney twins had their own viral moment as he entered the chapel holding Meghan’s train. He was captured on camera with a wide, gap-toothed grin, unable to contain his excitement.

The internet has fallen in love with the page boy, sharing gifs of his reaction on social media.

Kensington Palace revealed earlier this month that Meghan would not to have a maid of honor. “She has a very close-knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other,” said Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry.

Harry’s older brother, Prince William, served as his best man.

