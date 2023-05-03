(WSVN) - Saturday kicks off National Nurses Week and is set to last until May 12 to celebrate all the caregivers in the nation.

Nurses will be able to receive special discounts in select restaurants if they bring their medical ID’s with them.

McAlister’s Deli will be giving away a free 32-ounce iced tea with a purchase of any meal for people in the medical profession.

Nurses can also enjoy a 10% discount at Panda Express.

Those who would like to show their appreciation for their local nurse can buy them a meal or give them a gift for the occasion.

